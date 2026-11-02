"Next year we want to go make a record, so we’re probably not doing any shows. There’s no secret code to that." My Chemical Romance confirm they'll work on Danger Days follow-up in 2027
The band have only released one new song since reuniting in 2019
My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has revealed the band will begin work on a new album next year.
The band's vocalist told fans at their Hollywood Bowl headline show on October 30 not to expect any further shows while they focus on writing and recording new material. It will be their first new material since the release of the single, The Foundations Of Decay, in 2022.
“Next year, we wanna go make a record,” said Way. “We’re probably not going to do any shows. There’s no secret code to that. Maybe if we get really rusty when we’re making something we’ll be like, ‘Bro, let’s go.’ We will see you guys in 2028, you know what I’m saying?”
The band's last studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010, before the group disbanded three years later.
In December 2019, the band reunited for a show at Los Angeles' Shrine Expo Hall. Following delays caused by the pandemic, the band then announced a full-scale reunion tour which took place in 2022.
Last week, the owners of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders took legal action against My Chemical Romance after the band brought a group of lookalike dancers brandishing cardboard guns on stage at a recent Los Angeles show.
According to Rolling Stone, the band have agreed to stop the use of the costumes "while the case remains pending".
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The band will close out the rest of the year with a short series of shows in Asia. They play:
Nov 07: Paradise City Korea, Incheon, South Korea
Nov 10: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Nov 11: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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