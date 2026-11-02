It seems that Turnstile are all over the news of late following their recent benefit show at the National Mall in Washington, DC, to aid those in Palestine, Sudan, and Lebanon.

James Hetfield recently revealed that the Baltimore punk five-piece declined an invitation from Metallica to support them on their M72 tour dates, before adding: "What a vibe they bring. They are so fun."

And now Zack de la Rocha has entered the chat.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The Rage Against The Machine vocalist was recently spotted at skateboarding and music photographer Glen E. Friedman's Burning Flags exhibition in Barcelona, which showcases his iconic work and hosts screenings of his new documentary, The Fuck You Heroes.

Spanish music website Binaural took the opportunity to get his thoughts on Turnstile, who are using their platform to promote societal change.

"It’s interesting to see this style making a comeback," said the Rage frontman (in an interview translated from Spanish via Google Translate). "I’m not sure if it will have the same impact, but, then again, there are plenty of young people discovering it for the very first time – often through their initial exposure to bands like Turnstile. From there, they start discovering Minor Threat, Bad Brains, Negative Approach, The Clash… So, these bands occupy a really interesting space; they act as a kind of bridge. I hope that, through them, people will look back toward the original groups."

TURNSTILE - Live at Washington Monument 2026 (Full Set HD) - YouTube Watch On

Zack added that bands like Turnstile may not exist without bands like Bad Brains laying the groundwork in the late '70s and early '80s.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I also don’t think Bad Brains would have achieved the visibility they have today without Glen’s persistence and determination in promoting them," he explained. "Many people would never have discovered that band if it weren’t for him.

"I’ve always been struck by how much Glen’s small, persistent actions helped bring bands like Bad Brains to light. He made it possible for people to discover them, see them, hear them, and draw inspiration from them."

Glen E. Friedman's Burning Flags exhibition is currently taking place at Potassi K-19 in Barcelona until November 8. Entry is free.