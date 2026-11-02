Evanescence singer Amy Lee says that an oversaturation of AI-generated art will trigger a human-led creative resurgence in the near future.

"It's my hope and belief," Lee told the Rocked podcast at the Sick New World festival in Fort Worth, Texas. "Doomscrolling is real. It's hard not to look around and just feel like, 'Oh man, we're so cooked. This is just going on a downhill path.' But when in the world has there ever not been a pendulum swing back the other way when things become too extreme? More and more, I feel in my own heart, I see people wanting real art, real artists, real things made by hand. I feel like that is where we're headed – that's beautiful and fun and exciting. With all the craziness in the world, like we need each other; we need an outlet to let it out."

The singer explained that an AI-generated poster of the band advertising a recent promotional event was indicative of the problem.

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"It looked like I put out that poster," she sighs. "I saw this horrible poster the other day of something we were about to do. I'm like, why? It's so ugly. It's like the ugliest, worst, most horrible [thing]. It's like, you could have snapped a picture of us anywhere and put it on your poster.

"We're in a new world," she continues. "Our phones are part of it. We're going to have to find the way for authenticity and finding each other in the real world and making art in the real world. I really do think the value of that has only gone up through the ocean of lame."

Lee's comments come just days after Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance defended the use of generative AI.

“Every major technological advancement has been met with fear and resistance," noted the guitarist, in a statement written using an AI program. "AI is no different. It’s not the death of creativity or human ingenuity; it’s an expansion of what’s possible."

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In non-AI news, Evanescence will reissue their 2006 album The Open Door on November 6 through Craft Recordings.