Deftones announce 2027 North American tour with Knocked Loose and Julie

Nu metal icons Deftones have announced a North American tour for the summer of 2027.

The band will kick off a run of 23 dates at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas, on May 5, and wrap things up on June 20 at the RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto, Ontario. Support at all shows will come from hardcore crushers Knocked Loose and LA rockers Julie.

The tour will be Deftones first North American tour since 2025, and comes after a summer of European festival dates – including a headlining performance for 60,000 fans at London's All Points East Presents Outbreak – plus October's appearance at Sick New World in Fort Worth and last week's headline slot at their own Dia De Los Deftones one-dayer at Petco Park in San Diego.

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Fans can register online to access presale tickets for the new shows. The presale begins on Tuesday, November 17, at 10am CST, with the general sale kicking off 48 hours later at the same time. Full dates below.

Deftones: North American tour 2027

May 05: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

May 06: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 08: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 10: Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

May 12: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

May 14: Salt Lake City Kilby Block Party, UT

May 16: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

May 18: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

May 26: Concord Toyota Pavilion at Concord, CA

May 28: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

May 29: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Jun 02: Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Jun 03: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 05: Atlanta Scana Energy Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jun 06: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC

Jun 08: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jun 09: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jun 11: Cincinnati The Farmer Music Center, OH

Jun 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jun 15: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 17: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Jun 20: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

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(Image credit: Deftones)