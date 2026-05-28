“Things are spiralling out of control!” Evanescence are on the cover of the latest issue of Metal Hammer, which comes with two exclusive gifts

Modern rock icons Evanescence are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer! As the band prepare to release their anticipated new album, Sanctuary, we speak to Amy Lee about how she wrote it, as well as her decades-long evolution into a true icon. The issue also comes with two exclusive Evanescence gifts: a logo keyring, and a foil sticker in the Sanctuary album colours.

Inside the magazine, Amy tells us that she called the album ‘Sanctuary’ because the music represents a place of safety and truth at “a chaotic and violent time where more and more it feels like things are spiralling out of control” in the world.

During the making of Sanctuary, she was in a very different headspace to when she recorded 2003 debut album Fallen, and its breakout mega-hit, Bring Me To Life.

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“When I was in my 20s and we were doing Fallen, the music was very introverted because I was looking in,” she explains. “As you go through life and you have experience, you have to look out.”

(Image credit: Future (cover photo: Travis Shinn))

Elsewhere in the magazine, we celebrate 25 years of Tool’s mystical prog metal masterpiece, Lateralus. From mathematical sequences to guest appearances by cats, there’s still nothing else quite like it.

Meanwhile, all three members of Babymetal talk us through 16 years of evolution via 16 songs. From fan-favourite ballad Akatsuki to high-energy Electric Callboy collab Ratatata, it’s all here.

Sevendust mainman Lajon Witherspoon gets the Hammer interview treatment, and Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde talks lava, Justin Bieber and the time he tried to turn Mark Wahlberg into a metalhead.

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Corrosion Of Conformity take us on a journey through their storied 40-year career so far, while Lord Of The Lost frontman Chris Harms reveals his WhatsApp chats with Steve Harris and his love for Lady Gaga.

A.A. Williams tells us why listening to Nine Inch Nails made her cry, while The Hu’s horsehead fiddle player, Enkush, shares the lessons he’s learned from rock’n’roll monks, hanging out with Iron Maiden and life in post-communist Mongolia.

Plus, we meet Mallavora, the Bristol metallers fighting for disabled rights and terrifying celebs on reality TV show The Traitors.

All this, along with Wardruna, Gaerea, Wednesday 13, As Everything Unfolds, Devin Townsend, Neurosis, Converge, Guilt Trip, Slift, Tarja, Inferno Festival, Hellripper, President and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door