Slam Dunk 2026 was evidence that hardcore might just be the most exciting music scene on Earth right now

There’s no denying that Slam Dunk is the UK’s annual pop-punk pilgrimage; with Good Charlotte set to headline, this evening's Leeds edition will see thousands howling along to The Anthem. However, this year, the genre’s grittier cousin has also lured in a pack of rabid devotees – hardcore punks Knocked Loose are set to rig up their glowing crucifix come sundown, and the masses are ready to bark, spin-kick and soak up the chaos.

As the gates open, some punters are lured in by Beauty School’s bouncy, emo gloom emanating from the Main Stage West, but hoards of hardcore gremlins are beelining for Main Stage East. Today, the festival’s second Main Stage is a hardcore haven, kicking things off with Leeds’ own Pest Control. Fronted by the formidable Leah Massey, the crossover-thrash pack are here to serve up some “FUCKING HARDCORE” – and they mean it. They have fans surging round in wild circle pits in spite of the sweltering midday sunshine, effortlessly luring in idle stragglers to run full-pelt into the madness.

While fans may stray away from Main Stage East here and there – namely for Unpeople, the metallic brat pack’s brand of cheeky riffs and hip-shaking beats undeniably perfect on a sun-kissed, Slam Dunk summer camp afternoon – the stage is the designated spot for rough moshers today. Whether its riling in the face of Heriot’s wall of blackened, doom-laden death metalcore, or cowering in the presence of Dying Wish’s Emma Boster, Lost In The Fall seeing the frontwoman shapeshifting between angelic vocals and menacing, hellhound gutturals.

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Guilt Trip: mosh party mode activated (Image credit: Georgina Hurdsfield)

The area's set-up – dual left and right stages – seems to guarantee that the moshing is rarely on pause for long. And that only makes things more exciting for the bands, keen to keep the ball rolling. It’s something that heavy-hitting thrashers Guilt Trip absolutely revel in; in perhaps one of the most fun sets of the day, the hardcore crew muster up a cacophonous mosh party in the field, bucket-hat-clad Jay Valentine bounding around onstage as he goads fans to break yesterday’s (very alleged) record of 2,000 crowdsurfers during No Love Lost.

Then, Bury Tomorrow step up to the plate. Dani Winter-Bates is a UK metalcore hero for a reason; he’s one of the slickest frontmen in the game, both vocally and in terms of showmanship. As soon as he emerges, Choke sounding out across the crowd, he means business; “I want one pit over here, one over here, one in the fucking middle,” he demands, and Slam Dunk can’t help but follow his instructions.

Throughout the set, Winter-Bates stalks across the stage with intent, staring out into the crowd like a predatory animal. “I need carnage, I need chaos – don’t fucking stand around on me,” he yells as Villain Arc rumbles into life.

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Malevolence follow, offering a similar burst of metallic excellence. Coming out to warning sirens and chants of “YORKSHIRE, YORKSHIRE, YORKSHIRE!", they plunge everyone straight into the Trenches. Frontman Alex Taylor barely even has to sing because the crowd is chanting the lyrics back with such gusto, keen to go as hard as they can to impress, knocking out circle pits galore and even a killer wall of death for Karma.

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By the time the sun has set, everyone is more than ready to count some worms with Knocked Loose. Before the band themselves emerge, the misty glow of the You Wont Go Before You’re Supposed To cross hints at heaven – but, as Blinding Faith opens the set, the masses are reminded that these gut-wrenching tracks are utterly hellbound.

Knocked Loose: pure fire (Image credit: Samantha Corcoran)

Across the field, fans are instantly in motion. A healthy pit opens in the centre as the rattling clang of Knocked Loose takes charge, while various parties mosh and growl amongst themselves – including a father and son having their own two-person pit to the side. It’s a sign that the visceral, abrasive force of Knocked Loose is for everyone – even if guitarist Isaac Hale’s pit calls of “VIOLENCE!!!” isn’t exactly PG.

The set also serves as the perfect way to round off the day’s celebration of hardcore, with Knocked Loose enlisting bands from throughout the day to feature on a run of tracks. God Knows sees Heriot’s Debbie Gough running out to holler and howl, before frontman Bryan Garris confirms that he’s dedicating the oncoming series of features to “All My Friends” – a track he goes on to play, with the help of Malevolence’s Alex Taylor.

Poppy’s feature in the mighty Suffocate is entrusted in the hands of Pest Control’s Leah Massey – a task she absolutely smashes. The grand finale of features comes in the form of Billy No Mates, which sees a surprise appearance from Loathe’s Kadeem France, as well as Static Dress’ Olli Appleyard.

After the climactic honouring of all the day’s delightful hardcore offerings, Everything Is Quiet Now comes as the final opportunity to scream and let loose – and fans delight in it. While festivals can sometimes stick to the beaten path, today’s scheduling of hardcore was bubbling with fresh blood. And the final rumble only serves as a reminder of how glorious and exciting the hardcore scene is right now.