You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

It’s worth noting that Lao Tzu’s observation “a flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long” almost certainly applies to tonight’s headliners.

During their three years as a band, Sugar released two albums: the peerless Copper Blue and the noise-pop gem File Under: Easy Listening. Then there was the Beaster mini-album, which Bob Mould famously described as an “evil twin” to Copper Blue. Throw in a rarities compilation (Besides) and a relentless touring schedule, and it’s no surprise the intensity of their tenure led to a premature split following a handful of dates in Japan.

Special guest J. Robbins warms up the sold-out crowd with an acoustic set that leans heavily into his solo material: Anodyne, Your Majesty, Exquisite Corpse, Old Soul, Abandoned Mansions and Lorelei. It’s a joy to hear songs from Jawbox and Burning Airlines – Savory and Outside the Aviary – stripped back to their bare bones, but it’s the story behind Dear Leader that sets up the highlight of the set.

Latest Videos From Louder

Robbins shares his birthday with Donald Trump, and this Gemini pulls no punches in the song’s opening verse: 'Dear Leader, guess what? It’s my birthday too! Top of my wish list: to be rid of you.'

“Petty perhaps, but cathartic,” Robbins notes.

Sugar – rounded out by bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis – have already played three dates earlier this month at Webster Hall in New York City, along with a London show the previous night, but they’re firing on all cylinders from the moment the thundering Copper Blue opener The Act We Act crashes into life, quickly followed by A Good Ideaand Changes.

The trio play with an intensity and volume that never relents. Mould throttles his Stratocaster as though he caught it breaking into his house, yet somehow coaxes an ear-splitting wall of melody from his deceptively simple amp setup.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New recordings House of Dead Memories and Long Live Love sit comfortably alongside deep cuts from File Under: Easy Listening and the epic Hoover Dam, but it’s the one-two punch of Tilted and JC Auto that proves especially potent, particularly when followed by encore favourites Helpless, Gee Angel and If I Can’t Change Your Mind.

More than three decades may have passed since the trio last toured these shores, but time has done nothing to dull them. Their world tour concludes in October back where it all began in Athens, Georgia. Whether this reunion becomes an ongoing concern is anyone’s guess, but you're advised to grab a ticket while their flame burns brightly once again.

Sugar setlist: Kentish Town Forum, London – May 26, 2026