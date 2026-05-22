Cool new proggy sounds from Haken, Devin Townsend, Temic, Prince Of Failure and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! We've got six new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to New Delhi proggers Antariksh, whose single Iltija won last week's Tracks Of The Week, with a bit of help from Liverpudlian six-stringer Jack Gardiner. US prog rockers Earthside came second, with fellow Americans, alt.proggers Shearwater in third place.

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

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Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

HAKEN - IN A FEVER DREAM

UK prog rockers Halen have shared their first new music for three years, with their epic new seven-minute-plus single, In A Fever Dream. It's the band's first new music since the release of their Fauna album in 2023 and the departure of guitarist Charlie Griffiths and bassist Conner Green earlier this year.

The band has enlisted bassist Bryan Beller from respected prog instrumentalists The Aristocrats to play on the new single and has also worked with a producer for the very first time, namely George Lever, who has worked with Sleep Token and Loathe. Haken will return to the live stage on September 27 to headline Euroblast Festival in Germany

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HAKEN - in a fever dream (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

CHANTELLE SMITH AND RICHARD WILEMAN - WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Karda Estra's ever-industrious Richard Wileman has teamed up with folk singer Chantelle Smith to record a new folk horror album, Samhain Tree, which will be released through No Image via Bandcamp as a download and Elasticstage on CD and vinyl on June 8. And they've recorded a suitably eerie video to accompany first single, Wheel Of Fortune, complete with glimpses of Avebury, to enhance the folk horror vibe perfectly...

"We first worked together when Chantelle contributed to my solo 2024 album The Forked Road," Wileman says. "Those sessions went really well and it just felt a great idea to continue working together and start creating a new set of wyrd folk songs and instrumentals that encompassed our interests in experimental ambient improvisations and storytelling."

Chantelle Smith & Richard Wileman - Wheel Of Fortune - YouTube Watch On

PRINCE OF FAILURE - JADED MANTRA

For the uninitiated, Prince Of Failure is the pairing of TesseracT singer Daniel Tompkins and Chimp Spanner's Paul Ortiz, and the pair will release their self-titled debut album through Kscope Records on June 19. The collaboration sees the pair moving on from past work, and musically features spacious arrangements, electronic textures and powerful guitar alongside intimate, close-mic vocals, creating a strong sense of immediacy without sacrificing the dynamic scope associated with Tompkins’ progressive background and work with TesseracT.

"The closing song - a mantra of resignation and rebirth," the pair say. "This is the point of full acceptance: the Prince and I become one. The old self dies so that the integrated self may live."



Prince Of Failure - Jaded Mantra - Official video - YouTube Watch On

TEMIC - PARADIGM

For the uninitiated, multi-national prog band Temic feature former Haken keyboard plaer Diego Tejeida, Neal Morse Band guitarist Eric Gillette, Maraton 22 singer Fredrik Bergersen and Shining drummer Simen Sandnes, and they released their impressive debut album, Terror Management Theory , through Season Of Mist back in 2023.

Now they've shared a live video of the anthemic Paradigm, recorded live at Zoetermeer's De Boederij venue last year, and if this doesn't make you seek out their album, if you've not done so already, your ears need testing! Some killer vocal interplay between Bergersen and Gillette!

Temic - Paradigm (Live at the Boerderij 2025) - YouTube Watch On

REVEALING CHAOS - DARK SIDE

Italian prog rock trio Revealing Chaos formed back in 2021 over a love of bands like Rush, Fates Warning and Ayreon, and features Andrej Surace on guitar (ex-Heretic's Dream), Christian Bruno, bass (ex-Destiny) and drummer Daniele Cortese (ex-Fenisia / Heretic's Dream). The catchy The Dark Side is the band's brand new single, released today through Volcano Records & Promotions.

The band released their debut album, Materia, back in 2023 and are gearing up for a second album with the release of both The Dark Side and the previous single, And Sail Away From Here.

Revealing Chaos - Dark Side [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

DEVIN TOWNSEND - PREPARE FOR WAR/THE BIG SNIT

All the signs are that Devin's upcoming album, The Moth, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 29, is going to be pretty epic. Described as his “life’s work”, there's absolutely no holding back on this new double single, which also features a guest vocal from collaborator Anneke van Giersbergen, which can best be descirbed as full-on prog WITH the kitchen sink!

"This is a track that essentially acts as a ‘soundtrack for an unmade movie’," Devin says. "If you think of it as a ‘song’ it’s not really going to work, but if you think of it as a cinematic ‘experience’ that is representative of the final moments before a ‘fundamental change’, it’s a cool adventure.

"Either viewed from the lens of the ‘war’ being that of two warring factions whose actions have culminated in a ‘final battle’, or the same thing being essentially a metaphor for an internal struggle, it works in the same light. The battle itself can be representative of a decision, loss, change, or whatever. But sitting with the difficulty of life and our natures can often be violent work, so ‘the fastest way out is through’ and this piece of music represents that process. The ending is meant to be a representation of a sort of personal awakening.



"The name The Big Snit was taken from a short cartoon from the Canadian national film board by the same name I grew up with. If you get a chance, look it up on YouTube … I guess my version here is simply a kind of heavy metal version of that.”

DEVIN TOWNSEND - Prepare for War · The Big Snit (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

SEVEN EYED CROW - WE ALL SHALL FALL

French prog rock quintet Seven Eyed Crow have just released their third full-length album, Emerge, through their own Bandcamp. Formed back in 2012, the band's name references a crow with seven eyes, able to see across seven dimensions—past, present, future, hell, purgatory, paradise, and dream—a concept reflected in their music’s depth and imagination, in case you were wondering.

"We All Shall Fall captures the darker core of the record — a confrontation with collapse, both personal and systemic — translating the album’s themes into a dense, cinematic experience," the band reveal.