“This is what we just finished recording the new record with…”: Korn have recorded drums (and maybe more) for their long-awaited new studio album

Korn have recorded drums for their upcoming 15th studio album.

During drummer Ray Luzier’s recent appearance on YouTube channel Drumeo, his drum tech, Mark Bennett, shows off Luzier’s setup and lets slip that he’s tracked his parts for the follow-up to 2022’s Requiem.

“This is what we just finished recording the new record with,” Bennett says while lifting a Pearl Copper Free Floating snare. “They discontinued this drum. You can’t get it anymore. Thankfully, we have five of them.”

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Bennett doesn’t offer any more details on the upcoming album, including whether or not other members of the pioneering Bakersfield nu metal band have recorded yet.

Updates on Korn’s new album have been thin on the ground, but in April the five-piece released Reward The Scars, their first new song in four years, in collaboration with role-playing video-game Diablo IV and its expansion pack Lord Of Hatred. Talking to Loudwire in February, guitarist Brian “Head” Welch said that the band were in no rush to put out another record.

“I really love the fact that it’s taking a long time,” he said. “I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums. We’re just so addicted to the studio that we get in there and we’re putting albums out every two or three years, ever since I rejoined. And so I love that there’s been delays.”

Korn’s impending album will be their first without longtime bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who parted ways with the band shortly after recording Requiem. On the Shady Characters podcast earlier this year, he revealed that his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and his resultant inability to tour internationally, caused the split.

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“COVID happened,” he said. “That’s it. I’m like, ‘I’m not going out there.’ That’s what happened, ’cause it was new. Now. I didn’t get vaccinated or anything – but when you reflect on it, that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘We’re going to Florida,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated. I’m not going.’ I go, ‘People, this is weird right now.’”

Even though Korn have yet to announce their new album, they’ve confirmed a headline run across Europe, their first time touring the continent in more than a decade, from October to November. The shows kick off Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart on October 18 and conclude at the Unipol Forum in Milan on November 21.

Architects will support, with Youth Code opening up to November 4 and Pixel Grip replacing them for the remainder of the shows. Full list of dates below. Buy remaining tickets via the Korn website.

The Snare Behind KORN's New Record #drumeo #rayluzier #korn - YouTube Watch On