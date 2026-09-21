'Dolly Parton Day' to be celebrated in Nashville and in California on September 25, aka 9/25

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed off a state bill to officially recognise September 25, aka 9/25, as a day to celebrate the life, music, philanthropy and legacy of Dolly Parton.

The bill to honour the late late country legend was co-authored by Democratic Senator John Laird, and by Republican Senator Shannon Grove.

"Dolly Parton sparkled on every stage she ever stood on," the pair said in a joint statement, "but her brightest sparkle was the literacy legacy she built through the Imagination Library.

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"The love Dolly gave so freely, rooted in her deep and openly shared faith, and the love the world returned to her, shows how deeply she was cherished by everyone... every Sept. 25th, our state will remember the legend who put millions of books in the hands of our youngest readers and inspired the world on how to respect and love one another."

Parton passed away, aged 80, at her home in Nashville on August 25.



An exceptional songwriter, Parton famously wrote the worldwide hits Jolene and I Will Always Love You in a single day. Over the course of a career spanning six decades, she released 50 albums, and sold more than 100 million records.

The city of Nashville has also declared September 25 as Dolly Parton Day, and has scheduled a day of celebratory events. Other US cities are also planning celebrations.



A host of musicians, celebrities and public figures paid their own personal tributes to Parton following the iconic star's passing.



"Her songwriting, her singing, and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly," Paul McCartney posted, calling the singer "the best."



"Shocked and devastated to hear of Dolly’s passing," Elton John commented. "A giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart"



"What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was," Mick Jagger stated. "She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much."



"I spent a week with Dolly in Nashville to record one of my songs with her for her ‘Rock Star’ album," Stevie Nicks posted. "Best week ever."