Sick Of It All guitarist Pete Koller has addressed the iconic New York hardcore band’s future in the wake of death of his brother, frontman Lou Koller.

Lou died in July at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer a year earlier. In a statement at the time, the band said: “It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.”

Now Pete Koller has revealed that his brother wanted the band to carry on after his death.

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“n a video post on Instagram, the guitarist said: “Hey everybody, how’s it going? I know I haven’t been around in a bit. I’ve been… And you all know why, and it’s such a terrible, awful thing to happen. I’m still obviously super sad, and I am in total disbelief. I can’t believe that this happened, and I can’t believe that my brother is gone, and I miss him very, very much.

“Also, I’d like to thank everybody and anybody who donated a dollar to whatever, who bought a shirt, who came to the benefits, who played the benefits, all that. Everybody who helped, I thank you very, very, very much.

“Also, before Lou passed, he said a couple of things that he wanted us to do, you know. He wanted us to keep the band going, and I’m not sure how we’re gonna do that, but we’re working on it. And he wanted to tell everyone thank you for giving him like such an amazing life. Touring the world, your job is playing your favorite music, stuff like that.

Anyway, we have some things in the works, and I will keep you all posted. And thanks again for your support.”

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Pete and Lou Koller formed Sick Of It All in New York in 1986. and they went on to release twelve albums, including 1994’s classic Scratch The Surface. Their most recent album was 2018’s Wake the Sleeping Dragon!.