Green Carnation unveil the heartbreaking story behind their progressive masterpiece

Founded by ex-Emperor bassist Terje Vik Schei, aka Tchort, in 1990 and coming into bloom at the turn of the millennium, Green Carnation have, along with sister band In The Woods… become standard bearers for a Norwegian strand of progressive metal that fast outgrew its blackened roots. For many of the band’s fans, their crowning achievement was 2001's Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness, a 60-minute-long single-track masterpiece that put the band, and the small Norwegian home town of Kristiansand, on the map. It is a record that both comes to terms with the tragic loss of Tchort's daughter and embraces the birth of his son.

Now, after a crowdfunding campaign that made the whole project possible the band and production team, in collaboration with Prophecy Productions are thrilled to present Last Day Of Darkness, a 95-minute documentary and concert film based around their 2016 world tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness and the grand finale in the band's native Kristiansand. The documentary features candid behind-the-scenes and rehearsal footage from that tour and an exclusive interview with band leader and Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness composer Tchort delving into the personal and background details of Green Carnation's most important album.

Last Day Of Darkness captures Green Carnation performing the album in its entirety at the epic, final tour show in Kristiansand's Kilden Konserthus. Featuring multi-camera production and splendid sound these recordings together with the documentary show Green Carnation as you've never seen or heard them before, and we have an exclusive preview in the mesmerising form of a five-minute excerpt from the concert performance you can view right here!

With the front cover by Costin Chioreanu (At The Gates, Enslaved, Arcturus, Arch Enemy) and additional artwork by Niklas Sundin (Dark Tranquillity) the Last Day Of Darkness digipak includes the documentary and concert film on DVD, the full concert audio on CD, and a 12-page booklet with a preface written by the DVD's director and an exclusive interview with singer Kjetil Nordhus. For those more interested in the sonic journey, a gatefold double LP featuring the concert audio on vinyl as well as the story behind Light Of Day, Day Of Darkness narrated by Tchort as spoken-word bonus content is available.

