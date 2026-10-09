Nickelback announce huge Everything Under The Sun world tour for 2027

Nickelback have announced an extensive world tour in support of their forthcoming eleventh album, Everything Under The Sun.

The Canadian quartet's follow-up to 2022's Get Rollin' is scheduled for release on October 30 via Virgin Music Group, and Chad Kroeger's band will begin touring the record from February 6, when they kick off their North American tour at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. This leg of the trek conclude on May 1 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The band will then launch the UK and Europe legs of the tour beginning May 22 at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds.



Nickelback will then take the show to Australian, commencing with an October 2 gig at the RAC Arena in Perth.

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Don Broco will support on the majority of the dates



The full schedule is listed below.

Nickelback Everything Under The Sun world tour 2027

Feb 06: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Feb 08: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Feb 10: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Feb 12: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Feb 13: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Feb 16: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Feb 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Feb 20: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Feb 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Feb 24: Knoxville Food City Center, TN

Feb 26: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Feb 27: Tampa Hondo Rodeo festival, FL

Mar 02: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Mar 04: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

Mar 06: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 08: Washington DC Capital One Arena

Mar 10: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 12: Montreal Bell Centre, CAN

Mar 20: Hamilton TD Coliseum, CAN

Mar 21: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, CAN

Mar 24: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Mar 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Mar 27: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 30: St. Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

Apr 02: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, CAN

Apr 03: Edmonton Rogers Place, CAN

Apr 06: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, CAN

Apr 09: Vancouver Rogers Arena, CAN

Apr 10: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Apr 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Apr 16: as Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 18: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Apr 20: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ

Apr 22: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Apr 24: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Apr27: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Apr 29: Houston Toyota Center, TX

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May 01: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 07: Ciudad De Mexico CDMX Arena, MEX

May 22: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

May 25: London The O2, UK

May 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

May 30: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

Jun 01: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 02: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 05: Brussels Forest National, BEL

Jun 07: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

Jun 09: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER

Jun 11: Hannover ZAG Arena, GER

Jun 14: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, GER

Jun 19: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

Jun 20: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, SWI

Jun 23: Milan Unipol Forum, ITA

Jun 25: Vienna Stadthalle, AUT

Jun 26 Prague O2 Arena, CZE

Jun 29 Budapest Arena, HUN

Jul 01: Lodz Atlas Arena, POL

Jul 03: Kaunas Zalgiris Arena, LIT

Jul 04: Riga Xiaomi Arena, LAT

Jul 07: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, FIN

Jul 09: Oslo Unity Arena, NOR

Jul 11: Gothenburg Scandinavium, SWE

Jul 13: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN

Oct 02: Perth RAC Arena, AUS

Oct 05: Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, AUS

Oct 07: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, AUS

Oct 09: Geelong Mount Duneed Estate, AUS

Oct 12: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, AUS

Oct 14: Sydney Afterpay Arena, AUS

Oct 16: Pokolbin Roche Estate, AUS

Everything Under The Sun is the first album Nickelback have released since leaving previous label BMG with whom they recorded Get Rollin' and its predecessor, 2017's Feed The Machine.



"This album has every side of the band on it,” says Chad Kroeger. "There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long. Rattle The Cage felt like the perfect way to kick the door open - it has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can’t wait for people to hear it."