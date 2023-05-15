Here are Korn, Deftones and System Of A Down’s Sick New World setlists to prove that nu metal is alive and kicking in 2023

Peak Nu Metal or a merely a shot of pure late 90s/early 00s nostalgia? Whatever you think of it, this weekend’s Sick New World festival was the place to be for every discerning nu metal fan on the planet.

The one-day event took place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday May 13. It was headlined by System Of A Down and Korn, and featured appearances from Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence and more.

System Of A Down’s 31 song set featured Prison Song, Chop Suey, Toxicity and Aerials, among rarer outings for the likes of Peephole, Soil and Forest.

Korn singer Jonathan Davis nodded to the past during his band’s set by dusting down the shiny purple tracksuit he wore during the band’s late 90s heyday. “I haven’t seen these in a long while,” said the singer of his throwback attire.

The festival was also notable for the reunited Coal Chamber making their first live appearance since 2015. The LA band’s seven-song set featured 90s classics Loco, Big Truck and Sway, as well as their cover of Flood’s Rowboat.

Other bands who played Sick New World included Evanescence, Incubus, Papa Roach, Mr Bungle, Cradle Of Filth and The Sisters Of Mercy.

Check out the setlists and videos from System Of A Down, Korn and Deftones’ sets below.

System Of A Down – Sick New World setlist

Prison Song

I-E-A-I-A-I-O

Soil (First live performance since 2015)

Mind (Intro only)

Darts (First live performance since 2017)

Soldier Side - Intro

B.Y.O.B.

Genocidal Humanoidz

Needles

Deer Dance

Bounce

Suggestions

Psycho

Chop Suey!

Lonely Day

Question!

Lost in Hollywood

Radio/Video

Peephole

Dreaming

Hypnotize

ATWA

Forest

Protect the Land

Spiders

Aerials

DAM

Cigaro

Suite-Pee

Toxicity

Sugar

Korn – Sick New World setlist

Rotting In Vain

A.D.I.D.A.S.

Here To Stay

Start the Healing

Good God

Drum & Bass Battle

Blind

Falling Away From Me

Coming Undone (featuring snippet of Queen's We Will Rock You)

Got The Life

Somebody Someone

Y'All Want a Single

Shoots and Ladders (featuring snippet of Metallica's ‘One’)

Twist

Freak on a Leash

Deftones

Genesis

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Tempest

Swerve City

Diamond Eyes

Digital Bath

Elite

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

Lotion

Ohms

Change (In the House of Flies)

Rocket Skates

Around the Fur

Needles and Pins

Bloody Cape

Nosebleed