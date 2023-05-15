Here are Korn, Deftones and System Of A Down’s Sick New World setlists to prove that nu metal is alive and kicking in 2023

Peak Nu Metal or a merely a shot of pure late 90s/early 00s nostalgia? Whatever you think of it, this weekend’s Sick New World festival was the place to be for every discerning nu metal fan on the planet.
The one-day event took place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday May 13. It was headlined by System Of A Down and Korn, and featured appearances from Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence and more.
System Of A Down’s 31 song set featured Prison Song, Chop Suey, Toxicity and Aerials, among rarer outings for the likes of Peephole, Soil and Forest.
Korn singer Jonathan Davis nodded to the past during his band’s set by dusting down the shiny purple tracksuit he wore during the band’s late 90s heyday. “I haven’t seen these in a long while,” said the singer of his throwback attire.
The festival was also notable for the reunited Coal Chamber making their first live appearance since 2015. The LA band’s seven-song set featured 90s classics Loco, Big Truck and Sway, as well as their cover of Flood’s Rowboat.
Other bands who played Sick New World included Evanescence, Incubus, Papa Roach, Mr Bungle, Cradle Of Filth and The Sisters Of Mercy.
Check out the setlists and videos from System Of A Down, Korn and Deftones’ sets below.
System Of A Down – Sick New World setlist
Prison Song
I-E-A-I-A-I-O
Soil (First live performance since 2015)
Mind (Intro only)
Darts (First live performance since 2017)
Soldier Side - Intro
B.Y.O.B.
Genocidal Humanoidz
Needles
Deer Dance
Bounce
Suggestions
Psycho
Chop Suey!
Lonely Day
Question!
Lost in Hollywood
Radio/Video
Peephole
Dreaming
Hypnotize
ATWA
Forest
Protect the Land
Spiders
Aerials
DAM
Cigaro
Suite-Pee
Toxicity
Sugar
Korn – Sick New World setlist
Rotting In Vain
A.D.I.D.A.S.
Here To Stay
Start the Healing
Good God
Drum & Bass Battle
Blind
Falling Away From Me
Coming Undone (featuring snippet of Queen's We Will Rock You)
Got The Life
Somebody Someone
Y'All Want a Single
Shoots and Ladders (featuring snippet of Metallica's ‘One’)
Twist
Freak on a Leash
Deftones
Genesis
My Own Summer (Shove It)
Tempest
Swerve City
Diamond Eyes
Digital Bath
Elite
Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)
Lotion
Ohms
Change (In the House of Flies)
Rocket Skates
Around the Fur
Needles and Pins
Bloody Cape
Nosebleed