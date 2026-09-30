"New tunes, new dance moves, new hair hats. Figure it out." A Perfect Circle announce North American tour, share new single To Whom It May Concern

A Perfect Circle have shared a new single, To Whom It May Concern, and announced an extensive North American tour for 2027.

The band's second new release of 2026, To Whom It May Concern follows on from Starless, which was released in May. And guitarist Billy Howerdel promises that there's "more to come" from the alt.metal supergroup, who also feature Tool/Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan, Smashing Pumpkins James Iha, bassist Matt McJunkins, and Nine Inch Nails/Vandals drummer Josh Freese.

"It's exciting to finally get some new music out into the world," says Billy Howerdel, "and seeing Starless reach No. 1 at rock radio this week has made it even sweeter! The outpouring of support is so very much appreciated. To Whom It May Concern is next up! More to come."

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The band's North American tour will see them supported by Puscifer (April 13 to April 23, and April 25), and The Cult (April 27 to June 13).

"Very much looking forward to pulling double duty through Canada with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer," says Maynard James Keenan. "Been way, way too long. New tunes, new dance moves, new hair hats. Figure it out. #figureitout"

Apr 13: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Canada

Apr 15: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, Canada

Apr 17: Edmonton Rogers Place, Canada

Apr 19: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, Canada

Apr 22: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Canada

Apr 23: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Canada

Apr 25: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Apr 27: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Apr 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 30: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ



May 01: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

May 04: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC

May 05: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

May 07: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 08: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX

May 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 17: St. Louis Chaifetz Arena,MO

May 19: Elizabethtown, KY [venue to be announced]

May 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

May 22: Chicago Wintrust Arena, IL

May 23: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

May 27: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 28: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

May 30: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA



Jun 01: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum,OR

Jun 03: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Jun 04: Daly City Cow Palace Arena, CA

Jun 06: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Jun 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 10: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Jun 11: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Jun 13: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ



Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 am local time.