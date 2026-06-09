KIng Crimson announce listening sessions in conjunction with London's Polygon Portal

King Crimson and Robert Fripp have announced listening sessions for some of their most popular releases in conjunction with Polygon Portal, the 360° spatial audio listening room in the heart of Soho.

These include a world premiere of the new spatial audio mix of 1971's Islands, which the band will release on September 25, and Robert Fripp's debut solo album, Exposure, in the year he celebrates his 80th birthday.

Islands will be reissued as a CD and Blu-ray set, featuring all-new mixes of the album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD MA 24/96 Surround & 24/96 Hi-Res Stereo by Steven Wilson and all-new Elemental Mixes of the entire album in 24/96 Hi-Res Stereo by David Singleton.

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The Blu-ray also features the 30th anniversary remaster in 24/96, plus the complete recording sessions from September 1971 in 24/96 and Live at Summit Studios from March 1972 in Quadraphonic sound. The reissue is presented in a replica mini-vinyl style packaging with booklet including photos and sleevenotes from Prog writer and King Crimson biographer Sid Smith.

The vinyl version features the all-new 2026 Elemental Mix of the album by David Singleton, has been cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering and is presented on 200gram Super-Heavyweight Vinyl, manufactured at Vinyl Factory, London.

Fripp's Exposure listening session, in immersive spatial audio, takes place at Polygon Portal on Dean Street in Soho (formerly the Warner Bros De Lane Lea studio site) on Saturday June 13 at 2.30 pm. Tickets are available here.

The world premiere of Steven Wilson’s new 2026 spatial mix of Islands takes place on Thursday June 18, with a second listening session on Sunday June 28. Tickets are available here.

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There will also be a listening session for the band's 1974 album Red in 360° spatial audio, which will take place on Wednesday June 28 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available here.

Pre-order Islands CD/Blu-ray.

Pre-order Islands vinyl.