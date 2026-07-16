King Crimson: In The Court Of The Crimson King quiz
How much do you know about King Crimson's game-changing debut album, In The Court Of The Crimson King?
Imagine being a rock fan in October 1969. You've got 30 shillings in your pocket, and your local record emporium has several new releases in stock. Albums out that month included Led Zeppelin's second, Frank Zappa's Hot Rats, Willy And The Poor Boys by Creedence Clearwater Revival, and the debut album by Free.
Then, in the 'K' section, you spot something terrifying. There's no band name on the cover, just a haunted, screaming face.
It is, of course, the debut album by the relatively unknown King Crimson, In The Court Of The Crimson King. And it's an album that changed music.
It really did. Robert Fripp’s meticulous, fleet-fingered guitar. Greg Lake’s baritone vocals, as powerful as they were mournful. Ian McDonald’s sweeping Mellotron. Michael Giles’s jazz-inflected drumming. Peter Sinfield’s surrealist lyrics. It all coalesced into a collection of songs so far from the summer of love it may as well have been packaged with shards of shattered glass.
From the proto-metal fury of 21st Century Schizoid Man to the symphonic majesty of the title track, the album offered a dystopian, beautifully complex alternative to traditional rock. It was heavy, intelligent, entirely unprecedented and, the best part of six decades later, still King Crimson's best-selling album.
Whether you're a casual listener marvelling at the eerie serenity of I Talk To The Wind, a muso obsessed with the shifting time signatures of Epitaph, or a vinyl collector who knows every detail of Barry Godber's iconic cover art, this quiz is designed to test your knowledge of In The Court Of The Crimson King.
Let us know how you get on in the comments.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.