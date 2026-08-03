The internet has been particularly generous to us this week, with a healthy number of rare and previously unseen live performances making their way online. From old TV shows to awards ceremony highlights to contemporary livestreams, here are 13 remarkable highlights, with a disclaimer: be quick, because at least a couple of these clips might not remain online for long.

1. The Beatles - Live At The Coliseum, Washington

In February 1964, at the height of Beatlemania, the Beatles played a sold-out show at the Coliseum in Washington, DC. The 12-song set was filmed by CBS and broadcast the following month, and has subsequently appeared on DVD. This latest (unofficial) clip of three songs upscales the video to 4K, colourises the footage and remixes the sound, and it shows the "lovable mop-tops" in complete control as carnage unfolds.

Famously, this is the night the band were pelted with jellybeans after professing a love for the popular sweet in an interview. "We were on a circular stage, so they hit us from all sides," said George Harrison. "Imagine waves of rock-hard little bullets raining down on you from the sky. It’s a bit dangerous, you know, ’cause if a jellybean, travelling about 50 miles an hour through the air, hits you in the eye, you’re finished. You’re blind, aren’t you?"

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[4K Color] The Beatles Live At The Coliseum Washington DC - YouTube Watch On

2. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Jimi Hendrix's shows at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall in February 1969 were both captured by an American company, McCann Filming, and released as a concert movie later that year. This hour-long compilation uses the best available video and audio sources from the second of the shows (from February 24) and features some rare and previously unseen footage of Jimi backstage and after the show, an interview at Jimi's London flat, and two acoustic covers filmed at the same location.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience ● Live at Royal Albert Hall, London 02/24/69 ● Best version + extras 🎸✌️ - YouTube Watch On

3. Can - Halleluhwah (Live on Beat-Club)

Last week we made some noise about a known-but-previously unreleased version of Black Sabbath's N.I.B. filmed for the German TV show Beat-Club in 1970, and now here's something from the following year as Krautrock lynchpins Can perform an eight-minute version of the classic Halleluhwah. This performance is a full ten minutes shorter than the studio version on Can's Tago Mago album (thanks to standard television programming being unable to accommodate a 20-minute avant-garde jam), but Jaki Liebezeit’s relentless drumming and Damo Suzuki's stream-of-consciousness vocals are still a treat.