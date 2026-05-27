Emerson, Lake & Palmer announce newly remastered reissue of Works Live

Prog legends Emerson, Lake & Palmer have announced they will release a newly remastered version of their Works Live album through BMG on July 24. The band have also shared a new live video for their cover of Peter Gunn.

Recorded mostly at their 26 August 1977 show at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal in Canada with three tracks being recorded from a show in Wheeling, West Virginia, USA, in November 1977, the album was originally released as the single album, In Concert, in 1979, but was later re-released and repackaged as Works Live in 1993, which fell more in line with the late Keith Emerson's wish that the original album be a double album, a move initially scuppered by the band's break up.

The new release features brand new artwork and new liner notes, and will be released as a double vinyl album, a 2 CD set and as a digital release.

Latest Videos From Louder

Last month drummer Carl Palmer announced that he is bringing his immersive An Evening With Emerson, Lake & Palmer show to England for three dates in February 2027, which will feature the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake appearing on big screens behind Palmer and his band.

Pre-order Works Live.

Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Peter Gunn (Live) (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: BMG)

Emerson, Lake & Palmer: Works Live

CD

Disc

1. Introductory Fanfare

2. Peter Gunn

3. Tiger In A Spotlight

4. C'est La Vie

5. Watching Over You

6. Maple Leaf Rag

7. The Enemy God Dances With The Black Spirits

8. Fanfare for the Common Man

9. Knife-Edge

10. Show Me The Way To Go Home

11. Abaddon's Bolero

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Disc 2

1. Pictures At An Exhibition (i. Promenade Part 1, ii. The Gnome, iii. Promenade Pt. 2, iv. The Hut of Baba Yaga, v. The Curse of Baba Yaga, vi. The Hut of Baba Yaga, vii. The Great Gates of Kiev)

2. Closer To Believing

3. Piano Concerto, Third Movement: Toccata Con Fuoco

4. Tank

LP

Side A

1. Introductory Fanfare

2. Peter Gunn

3. Tiger In A Spotlight

4. C'est La Vie

5. Watching Over You

6. Maple Leaf Rag

7. The Enemy God Dances With The Black Spirits

Side B

1. Fanfare for the Common Man

2. Knife-Edge

3. Show Me The Way To Go Home

Side C

1. Abaddon's Bolero

2. Pictures At An Exhibition (i. Promenade Part 1, ii. The Gnome, iii. Promenade Pt. 2, iv. The Hut of Baba Yaga, v. The Curse of Baba Yaga, vi. The Hut of Baba Yaga, vii. The Great Gates of Kiev)

Side D

1. Closer To Believing

2. Piano Concerto, Third Movement: Toccata Con Fuoco

3. Tank