System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian says drummer John Dolmayan is tired of Donald Trump despite past support of US president: “I know so many Armenians in Los Angeles who voted for Trump and now regret it”
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By Matt Mills ( Metal Hammer, Louder )
Published
Dolmayan called Trump “the most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities” in 2020
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System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian claims that his drummer and brother-in-law John Dolmayan has grown “tired” of Donald Trump, despite his passionate defence of the US president in the past.
Talking to