"Knebworth, be on ya best behaviour!!" Iron Maiden announce plans to complete Run For Your Lives tour film at homecoming Eddfest spectacular

Iron Maiden have announced that they will complete the filming of their forthcoming Run For Your Lives tour documentary at their much anticipated Eddfest show at Knebworth.

As previously reported by Metal Hammer, the East London band had originally planned to centre the film around their June 22 show in Paris in front of 30,000 fans at the La Défense Arena in Paris, but they were forced to play a shortened set in the French capital due to a power outage in the city.

To comply with a strict 11:30pm venue curfew, Steve Harris' band were reluctantly forced to drop three proposed encore songs, Aces High, Fear Of The Dark and Wasted Years., from the show, much to their disappointment. But quoted in a post-gig press release, frontman Brice Dickinson promised "like every other challenge Iron Maiden have faced over the years, we’ll find a way to deal with and overcome the missing songs in the encore when it comes to the final film."

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The solution to the problem will now ensure that the upcoming Eddfest show will now be captured by the film-makers for posterity.

Band founder and bassist Steve Harris comments, “You all know what happened in Paris, we all know what happened in Paris, so we’re gonna finish it off at Knebworth, and we’ll see you there.”



Bruce Dickinson adds, "We’re not going to lose what we did in Paris but we’re going to add to it with some amazing stuff from Knebworth. So Knebworth, be on ya best behaviour!!”

The Knebworth spectacular is the concluding show of the band's European Run For Your Lives tour. The East London metal legends will headline the second day of Eddfest, with The Hu, The Darkness, Airbourne, The Almighty, and former Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley also on the lineup.



"This weekend is for you, our fans," says manager Rod Smallwood. "We are trying to do something special and a bit different in celebration of 50 years– a full on Maiden experience from the moment you arrive on site to the minute you leave. And of course, a very special couple of days for the campers, and I will certainly join them both nights, as I don’t want to miss anything!. So enjoy it, try to get to see and be part of a bit of everything, and I’ll see you in the bar!"



Maiden are on the the cover of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which comes with an exclusive Eddfest water bottle! Get the issue here.

(Image credit: Future)

Classic Rock and Metal Hammer have also teamed up with Maiden to create a killer-collectible: the official programme and museum guide!

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Eddited by Iron Maiden Fan Club Edditor Alexander Milas, the programme features exclusive interviews, Steve Harris looking back at over 50 years of heavy metal mayhem, plus the official guide to the Infinite Dreams Experience, the open-air Maiden Museum full of stage props and Maiden memorabilia collected over a half-century of historic tours. Pre-order it here.