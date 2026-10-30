Foo Fighters have delved into the deeper recesses of their back catalogue to release a cover of Gerry Rafferty's 1978 classic Baker Street.

The Foo's version of Baker Street was first released in November 1997 on a limited-edition EP accompanying the album The Colour And The Shape, alongside covers of songs by Killing Joke, Prince and Gary Numan. It also appeared on some versions of the My Hero single the following year, and on Medium Rare, the Record Store Day covers compilation released in 2010.

The recording also resurfaced on 10th anniversary editions of The Colour And The Shape in 2007, but has been largely missing from Spotify and other streaming platforms due to licensing and distribution limitations.

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Dave Grohl & Co. originally recorded Baker Street for BBC Radio One's Evening Session in April 1997, and the song has made sporadic appearances on their setlist in the decades since. It returned this week as the band reprised it during their four-night residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Grohl also played Baker Street at an event honouring late Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Hillel Slovak at the Silverlake Conservatory in Los Angeles earlier this month, where he dedicated the song to "all the people who were around in the 70s listening to AM radio when their mom and dad drove them around in their Ford Maverick."

Foo Fighters will kick off their stadium tour of Australia next week, and return to the Antipodes for two dates in New Zealand in January, followed by shows in India and South America. Full dates below.

Baker Street - YouTube Watch On

Foo Fighters: Take Cover tour 2026/27

Nov 05: Brisbane Corp Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Townsville Country Bank Stadium, Australia

Nov 10: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 12: Newcastle Mcdonald Jones Stadium, Australia

Nov 14: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 17: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Dec 12: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA*

Jan 19: Christchurch One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 22: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zeland

Jan 25: Perth Hbf Park, Australia

Jan 29: Bangalore Bengaluru Live, India

Jan 31: Mumbai Mahalaxmi Racecourse, India

Feb 18: Belo Horizonte Arena MRV, Brazil

Feb 20: São Paulo Estatdio Morumbis, Brazil

Feb 23: Montevideo Estadio Centenario, Uruguay

Feb 25: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Feb 28: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 03: Lima Estadio San Marcos, Peru

*KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas with Weezer, Sublime, Interpol, Joyce Manor, Julia Wolf, Almost Monday, and The Linda Lindas!

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