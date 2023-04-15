Camel provide update on guitarist Andy Latimer's recent surgery

UK prog legends Camel have provided an update on the health of mainman Andy Latimer.

Last month the band announced they'd been forced to cancel their tour dates for 2023, because guitarist and singer Latimer required urgent back surgery. In a new statement on the band's website the band offered a positive update.

"It's with great relief and delight that CP is able to update Andrew Latimer's post-surgical progress. His surgeon is pleased with the result and is cautiously optimistic for his full recovery. After a week in hospital, Andrew was released to complete his recovery at home where we are told he is going from strength to strength.



"It's impossible to judge how long it will take him to recover. At this very early stage, there is no news on when or if a future tour will be possible. This will not even be considered until Andrew is back to full strength. No one wants him to risk a relapse so for now, we at CP are all smiles just to know he's doing so well."

Latimer recovered from the rare bone marrow cancer myelofibrosis, from which he suffered throughout the early part of the 2000s, with the band returning to touring in 2013. The band's last studio album was 2002's A Nod And A Wink. They headlined London's Royal Albert Hall in 2018.