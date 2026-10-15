"This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we're living now." Blondie announce 12th studio album High Noon, share single Spectral Eyes

Blondie will release a new album, High Noon, next year.

The group's 12th studio album, High Noon is their first collection of new music in nine years, following on from 2017's Pollinator. The group's final album with late drummer Clem Burke, High Noon was recorded in New York with The Paper Chase frontman/producer John Congleton [St. Vincent, The Killers], who also produced Pollinator, and will be released on February 26 via BMG.

"This album is classic Blondie," says vocalist Debbie Harry, "an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new. This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we're living now."



“It’s been a long, strange ride, and somehow here we are with another Blondie album,” adds guitarist Chris Stein. "I’m not sure what the fuck I’m supposed to say at this point, except that we're incredibly grateful for all your support over the years."

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The tracklist for the album is:



1. Spectral Eyes

2. Heartbreak Kid

3. Come Back Home

4. Tambo Tambo

5. Man Who Had No Face

6. The End

7. Little Metal Drummer

8. Sleepwalking

9. Whistle Into The Wind

10. Antifreeze

11. East of Eden

12. Bad Underwear

13. Ah, Sunflower, Weary of Time

High Noon is introduced by its opening track and first single Spectral Eyes, written by former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who also plays guitar on the song.

Elsewhere on the album, Sleepwalking is a song written by Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, while Little Metal Drummer was originally recorded by Blondie co-founding keyboardist Jimmy Destri for his debut solo album, 1981's Heart On A Wall.



High Noon will be available on black vinyl and CD, with a limited-edition crystal clear ecovinyl available at select retailers. The official Blondie stores will also offer an exclusive limited-edition red vinyl and cassette, along with merchandise bundles.



The album can be pre-ordered now.