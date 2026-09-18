Rising stars Dirty Honey announce third album Catch My Butterfly. "We've made mistakes, gotten over past regrets, lived more, and become better songwriters"

Rising Los Angeles rockers Dirty Honey, have announced details of their third album. Catch My Butterfly is the follow-up to 2023's Can’t Find the Brakes, and will be released via Dirt Records on January 15 next year.

The band have also released the first two songs from the album, the thumping anthem Lights Out and the poignant Butterfly.

"Lights Out was the first banger,” says guitarist John Notto. "It’s one of those rare times when I got the solo right on the demo! It’s only one flavour of the album though. There’s so much more."

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Butterfly, meanwhile, finds the band in reflective form. "There are addiction issues in my family," says frontman Marc LaBelle. "I tried to write from a different perspective – either that of a father to an addicted child or the family member of an addict.

"In this scenario, you’re so overcome with worry about whether or not your loved one is alive or dead at any given moment. My thought was, ‘If you don’t get high, there’s no way that you’re going to catch this person who is so beautiful in your eyes, but so broken at the same time.'"

Catch My Butterfly was produced by John Feldman, frontman of LA punks Goldfinger, who has previously worked with Avril Lavigne, Yungblud, Blink-182, The Struts, Biffy Clyro and many more.

"I’m very proud of our perseverance," says Labelle. "Any band has to really survive to make a third record. We’ve made mistakes in the studio, gotten over past regrets, lived more, and become better songwriters. All of those things snowballed into Catch My Butterfly." "

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"Catch My Butterfly shows the width of what we can do as musicians and songwriters," added Smolian. "We’re no one-trick pony."

Catch My Butterfly is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

Dirty Honey formed in Los Angeles in 2017, and released their debut, self-titled album, in 2021. They've supported Guns N' Roses, the Black Crowes, The Who, Kiss, Rival Sons and Alter Bridge, and in 2022 co-headlined the Young Guns American tour with Mammoth WVH.

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Dirty Honey - Catch My Butterfly tracklist

1. Lights Out

2. If It’s Over

3. Numb

4. Wanderlust

5. Good For You

6. Butterfly

7. Good Times Gone

8. American Lies

9. Poison

10. Sweeter

11. No Way Out

12. New Blood

13. Lullaby

14. I Should’ve Known