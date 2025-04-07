"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie." Blondie drummer Clem Burke dead at 70

Clem Burke, longtime drummer with Blondie, has died, aged 70.

Burke's death, following a battle with cancer, was announced by his bandmates on social media this afternoon, April 7.

The statement reads:

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.



"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.



"Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. A self proclaimed 'Rock & Roll survivalist', he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.



"We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.

The statement is signed by Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and the entire Blondie family

A post shared by Blondie (@blondieofficial) A photo posted by on

Born Clement Anthony Bozewski in Bayonee, New Jersey on November 24, 1954, Burke joined Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in Blondie in 1975.



He played on every album by the legendary New York punk/new wave group, from their self-titled 1976 debut,. through to 2017's Pollinator.

When Blondie broke up in 1982, Burke played and recorded with Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, Blondie's Gary Valentine and Frank Infante, Tony Sales (Igyy Pop) and Michael Des Barres in Chequered Past. The group's sole album was released in 1984.



Funk legend Nile Rodgers is among the musicians who have paid tribute to Burke on social media.



"RIP Rest in power brother Clem," Rodgers posted in reply to the news. "My sincerest condolences go out to your fam and friends. It was an honor to play with you."

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Producer Butch Walker also expressed his condolences.



"My heart is crushed for this one," he wrote. "I honestly had no idea. He was the coolest fucking guy in the room even in 2025. One of the best rock ‘n’ roll drummers on the planet, and I was lucky enough to grow up being inspired by him and the rest of you, and later in life, call him a friend and be able to play shows with him behind me on the drums a couple of times. I will shed a tear or two today and be listening to his greatness on my speakers."