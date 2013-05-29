The Zombies: Live In The UK

Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone’s individual resumés contain decades of distinction, but since it took a generation for the rightful recognition of their work with the Zombies to accrue, you can see why their 21st century schedule reads like that of a much younger band.

Featuring Argent colleague Jim Rodford on bass, Jim’s son Steve on drums and Tom Toomey on guitar, the Zombies are so booked up that the follow-up to 2011’s Breathe Out, Breathe In remains a way off.

Meantime, this live set, recorded last year, marks where they stand right now, and the view looks good. In 38 minutes and 10 tracks, it’s a swift sampler of their stage energy, which is based on integrating new material (such as Breathe Out’s title track) among catalogue excursions performed with pristine enthusiasm and powerful, four-deep harmonies. Four visits to Odessey & Oracle are led by Time Of The Season but include other gems like Care Of Cell 44.

Early Zombies staples Tell Her No and the ubiquitous She’s Not There sit alongside a rambunctious eight-minute trip through Argent’s Hold Your Head Up, with Blunstone’s still-soaring vocals and Rod’s blistering organ solo. They’re still clearly having fun.