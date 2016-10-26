Neil Young announces new album Peace Trail

Neil Young will release his new album titled Peace Trail later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Monsanto Years will launch on December 2 via Reprise Records – and it was written and recorded shortly after he released live album Earth earlier this year.

Peace Trail was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangi-la Studios, with Rolling Stone reporting that it’ll feature mostly acoustic tracks. It’ll also include bassist Paul Bushnell and drummer Jim Keltner. Young co-produced the album with John Hanlon.

Earlier this month, Young played at California’s Desert Trip festival, which also featured The Who, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters and the Rolling Stones.

Following his set with Promise Of The Real, Young appeared onstage with McCartney to play A Day In The Life. It segued into Give Peace A Chance, and Why Don’t We Do It In The Road? – a song McCartney had never played live before. Young also took to the stage with Waters.

Artwork for Peace Trail will be revealed in due course. Find the tracklist below.

Neil Young Peace Trail album art

Neil Young Peace Trail tracklist

Peace Trail Can’t Stop Workin’ Indian Givers Show Me Texas Rangers Terrorist Suicide Hang Gliders John Oaks My Pledge Glass Accident My New Robot

