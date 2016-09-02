ZZ Top release Tush live promo

ZZ Top have issued a live version of their 1975 track Tush.

Recorded in Chicago, the song is taken from their package, Greatest Hits Live, which was released last month. It includes material recorded from several tours in cities across the world.

Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons tells UCR: “We spend the biggest stretch of every year out on the road, whippin’ wire, poundin’ skin and rockin’ it way up. This is the true document of life de la ZZ.

“In an abstract surrealism style, this collection is a definitive chronicle of the band hangin’ together for four plus deluxe decades, getting down to do what we get to do.”

The promo follows the release of their songs Rough Boy and their cover of 1946 Merle Travis classic Sixteen Tons. Both versions featured their recent tourmate Jeff Beck.

ZZ Top are currently touring North America, with dates scheduled into late November.

The trio are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock, available in print and via TeamRock+.

Sep 03: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 04: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Sep 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 11: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Sep 13: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Sep 14: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC

Sep 15: Fredericksburg Celebrate Virginia After Hours, VA

Sep 17: Rosemont Theatre, IL

Sep 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Sep 21: Salina Stiefel Theatre, KS

Sep 24: Albuquerque Sandia Casion Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 25: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 29: Avila Beach Golf Resort, CA

Sep 30: Murphy’s Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 01: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 02: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Oct 04: San Diego Humphreys Concerts, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theatre, NV

Oct 08: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA

Oct 09: Scottsdale The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Oct 15: Shawnee FireLake Arena, OK

Oct 16: Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, LA

Oct 18: Hunstville Von Braun Center, AL

Oct 19: Birmingham BJCC Concert Hall, AL

Oct 21: Biloxi Beau Rivage Theatre, MS

Oct 22: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Oct 25: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 26: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA

Oct 28: Greeneville Niswonger Performing Arts Center, TN

Oct 29: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, FL

Oct 31: Sarasota Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 01: Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, FL

Nov 02: Naples Artis-Naples, FL

Nov 04: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 05: Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 06: Charlestone Gaillard Center, SC

Nov 09: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Nov 10: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 11: Choctaw Pearl River Resort, MS

Nov 12: Thackerville Winstar World Casino, OK

