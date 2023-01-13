Zombies release video for brand new single Dropped, Reeling & Stupid

60s psych rockers The Zombies have released a video for their brand new single Dropped, Reeling & Stupid, which you can watch in full below.

The new single is the first music to be take from the band's upcoming album Different Game, which the band will release through Cooking Vinyl Records on March 31. it's the band's first new studio album since 2015's Still Got That Hunger.

“Making this album has been a joy from start to finish," exclaims keyboard player Rod Argent. "Post-lockdown, we were absolutely determined to come together and record in as “live” a way as we could - to capture that magical, fleeting quality of energy and immediacy of performance... Dropped Reeling & Stupid is our first streamed release. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The band began work on the album after their 2019 induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a USA tour with Beach Boys auteur Brian Wilson. The band, which features founding keyboardist Rod Argent and lead singer Colin Blunstone, along with drummer Steve Rodford, guitarist Tom Toomey and bassist Søren Koch, hoped to finish writing and recording but were derailed by the pandemic. "The band was not content to record remotely," adds Argent.

The album cover features a photo taken by Rod Argent during a touring misadventure in the Arizona desert this past Summer.

“We were traveling from Southern California to Tucson, when our tour van’s engine suddenly caught fire," explains Blunstone. "We spent about five hours stranded in the remote Arizona desert, but thanks to our intrepid team and crew, we were rescued and made it to our next show! It was a harrowing experience, but also beautiful and surreal.”

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The band will tour the UK in April and May and you can also see he tour dates below.

Pre-order Different Game.

(Image credit: Cooking Vinyl)

The Zombies: Different Game

1. Different Game

2. Dropped Reeling & Stupid

3. Rediscover

4. Runaway

5. You Could Be My Love

6. Merry-Go-Round

7. Love You While I Can

8. I Want to Fly

9. Got to Move On

10. The Sun Will Rise Again

Apr 5: Wimborne Minster Tivoli Theatre

Apr 6: Exmouth Pavilion

Apr 7: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Apr 8: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Apr 9: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Apr 12: Pontardawe Arts Centre

Apr 13: Bristol The Fleece - SOLD OUT

Apr 14: London Islington Assembly Hall

Apr 15: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

Apr 18: Norwich Epic Studios

Apr 19: Felixstowe Spa Pavilion

Apr 20: Harpenden Eric Morecambe Centre

Apr 21: Harpenden Eric Morecambe Centre

Apr 23: Kinross Backstage at The Green Hotel - SOLD OUT

Apr 24: Kinross Backstage at The Green Hotel

Apr 26: Glasgow Òran Mór - SOLD OUT

Apr 27: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Apr 29: Taunton Brewhouse Theatre & Arts Centre

Apr 30: Bury The Met

May 3: Stockton-on-Tees ARC

May 4: Carlisle Old Fire Station

May 5: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

May 6: Milton Keynes The Stables - SOLD OUT

Get tickets.