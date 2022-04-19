Zola Jesus releases striking video for new minimalist new single Desire

Art rocker Zola Jesus has released a striking video for her brand new single, the minimalist Desire, which you can watch in full below. The track is taken from her sixth full length album, Arkhon, due for release through Sacred Bones on May 20.

"Desire was written in one sitting at my piano at home," explains Nika Roza Danilova, the singer, songwriter, and producer who since 2009 has released music as Zola Jesus. "The song was an exorcism for my pain and lack of closure around heartbreak. Sometimes songs are written simply for the cathartic effect of playing them. This is one of those songs.Performing it feels like the most tangible way to experience that closure for myself. Some days I would sit at home playing this song over and over on my piano, just to provide myself that sense of control over what I was feeling. I recorded the song at the studio in one take, and also got video while I was there to document the memory of the performance. The footage of that day is the core of the video for Desire."

“I’ve seen Zola Jesus perform live many times in the past," adds video dirctor A.F. Cortes. "Still, nothing prepared me to see the vulnerability of this piece unfolding as it was performed in front of my camera. It was visceral, personal, and profoundly moving. From that first shoot day, I knew I wanted to complement the live performance with a parallel story: A tale of grief, loss, and the capacity of a cathartic metamorphosis to overcome personal trauma. All set in a minimal space, a transitional moment of learning how to let go of the baggage of a previous existence. In making this piece I wanted to capture a unique moment in time that reflects the vulnerability of the music."

Arkhon will be available through Sacred Bones, Bandcamp and various independent retailers, as well as on CD and cassette. Zola Jesus has previously released a video for Lost.

Pre-order Arkhon.