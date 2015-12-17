Heck detail headline UK tour

Heck have announce that they’ll tour the UK in March.

The band formerly known as Baby Godzilla released The Breakers in October – their first material since they were forced to rebrand after pressure from a “Japanese cinema giant.”

Matt Reynolds, Jonny Hall, Tom Marsh and Paul Shelley say about their upcoming tour: “New set-up. New songs. New danger. Hope to see you all there, but in the meantime, have a bloody merry Christmas, a happy New Year and be great to one-another.”

Tickets for the shows are available via the group’s website.

Heck 2016 UK tour

Mar 13: Newcastle Think Tank

Mar 14: Glasgow Cathouse

Mar 15: Manchester Star And Garter

Mar 17: Cheltenham Frog And Fiddle

Mar 18: Swansea Sin City

Mar 19: Bath Moles

Mar 20: Southampton Joiners

Mar 21: London The Borderline