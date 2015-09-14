Funeral For A Friend announce final tour

Funeral For A Friend have announced their farewell tour, after concluding they’ve reached a “natural end.”
Their Last Chance To Dance shows take place from February to April next year, with two shows in each location.
The first night of each pair will include a performance of 2005 album Hours, while the second will feature 2003 debut Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation.
Frontman Matthew Davies-Kreye says: “We’ve done everything we set out to do, and way more than I could ever have hoped for – so I’m not upset.
“We all felt that Chapter And Verse was a pretty decent full stop on an incredible 14 and a half years of making music together.”
Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 18 (Friday).
Tour dates
Feb 11: Brisbane Brightside, Australia
Feb 12: Brisbane Brightside, Australia
Feb 13: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia
Feb 14: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia
Feb 16: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia
Feb 17: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia
Mar 23: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Mar 24: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Mar 25: Berlin Magnet, Germany
Mar 26: Berlin Magnet, Germany
Mar 28: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 29: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 30: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany
Mar 31: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany
Apr 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Apr 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Apr 05: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Apr 06: Cardiff Y Plas, UK
Apr 08: Manchester Ritz, UK
Apr 09: Manchester Ritz, UK
Apr 10: Glasgow Garage, UK
Apr 11: Glasgow Garage, UK
Apr 13: Birmingham Institute, UK
Apr 14: Birmingham Institute, UK
Apr 15: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
Apr 16: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK