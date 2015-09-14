Funeral For A Friend announce final tour

Funeral For A Friend have announced their farewell tour, after concluding they’ve reached a “natural end.”

Their Last Chance To Dance shows take place from February to April next year, with two shows in each location.

The first night of each pair will include a performance of 2005 album Hours, while the second will feature 2003 debut Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation.

Frontman Matthew Davies-Kreye says: “We’ve done everything we set out to do, and way more than I could ever have hoped for – so I’m not upset.

“We all felt that Chapter And Verse was a pretty decent full stop on an incredible 14 and a half years of making music together.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 18 (Friday).

Feb 11: Brisbane Brightside, Australia

Feb 12: Brisbane Brightside, Australia

Feb 13: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Feb 14: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Feb 16: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia

Feb 17: Melbourne Richmond Central Club, Australia

Mar 23: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 24: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 25: Berlin Magnet, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Magnet, Germany

Mar 28: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 29: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 30: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany

Mar 31: Wiesbaden Shlachtof, Germany

Apr 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 03: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 05: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Apr 06: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Apr 08: Manchester Ritz, UK

Apr 09: Manchester Ritz, UK

Apr 10: Glasgow Garage, UK

Apr 11: Glasgow Garage, UK

Apr 13: Birmingham Institute, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Apr 15: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Apr 16: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

