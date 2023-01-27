ZIO announce guest vocalists and tour dates for April tour

UK based proggers ZIO will release new album TRUEWAVES! in April

ZIO
UK based prog rockers ZIO have announced their guest vocalists and tour dates for their upcoming TRUEWAVES! tour dates.

Hayley Griffiths and Ghost Of The Machine/Nova Cascade singer Charlie Bramald will perform as co-lead singers on the tour, with That Joe Payne, Heather Findlay and Monnaie de Singe will also join on various dates throughout the tour. "We are thrilled to announce the new prog phenomenon Charlie Bramald as a co-lead singer alongside Hayley Griffiths.

"We're also delighted to also have some of the albums guests joining us on the UK dates. That Joe Payne and Heather Findlay will be performing a set individually and will both join us in the ZIO set at the Y Theatre. This will be a very special night which will be recorded for a Live album.

"Our dear friend Monnaie de Singe will join us at the legendary Chez Paulette Rock Pub and Corvax for the London date. We might also have more secret guests coming along across the tour...." 

ZIO will release their brand new album TRUEWAVES! on April 7.

ZIO TRUYEWAVES! tour dates:
Jun 23: FRA Lyon La Vache rouge 
Jun 24: FRA Nancy Chez Paulette 
Jun 27: UK London The Bedford 
Jun 28: UK Cardiff Acapela 
Jun 30: UK Leicester Y Theatre 
Jul 1: Liverpool Jimmy’s 
Jul 2: UK Southampton 1865 
Jul 7: UK Abingdon Prog for Peart 

Pre-order TRUEWAVES! and get tickets.

ZIO

