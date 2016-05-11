Zakk Wylde announces North American tour

Zakk Wylde has announced a 40-date North American tour.

The guitarist has lined up the run of shows in support of his recently released album Book Of Shadows II – his first solo effort in 20 years.

The tour will start in July and he’ll be joined on the road by Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Jared James Nichols. The dates come after the former Ozzy Osbourne man plays a series of gigs across Europe. Those get underway at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 25.

Wylde previously revealed the album would be more laid-back than its predecessor The Book Of Shadows.

He said: “Depending on what instrument you’re playing, it’s going to inspire you to write that. You sit behind a piano, you’re going to write more reflective-type stuff, whether it’s Elton John, Neil Young-type stuff or Eagles, because that’s what the instrument kind of dictates.

“You pick up a distorted guitar, you’re gonna start writing riffs. I’ll come up with song ideas and then I’ll just catalog ’em. The lyrics are always last because you gotta find subject matter you wanna talk about.”

May 25: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

May 26: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

May 27: Haarlem Pilharmonium, Netherlands

May 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 29: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

May 31: Stuttgart Theatrehaus, Germany

Jun 01: Linz Posthof, Austria

Jun 03: Lodz Wytwornia, Poland

Jun 04: Plzen Metalfest, Czech Republic

Jun 06: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 07: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Jun 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 10: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 11: Bordeux Le Bocher de Palmer, France

Jun 13: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 14: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 19: Nuremberg Serenadenhof, Germany

Jun 20: Berlin Passionskirche, Germany

Jun 22: Tel Aviv Yafo Havana Club, Israel

Jul 08: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Jul 09: Oklahoma City Doamond Ballroom, OK

Jul 10: Austin Emo’s, TX

Jul 12: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jul 13: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Jul 15: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Jul 16: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 18: Millvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Jul 19: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jul 20: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Jul 22: Charlotte Amos’ Southend, NC

Jul 23: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Jul 24: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Jul 26: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Jul 28: Detroit The Majestic Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Cleveland The Agora Theatre, OH

Jul 30: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Jul 31: Boston Royale, MA

Aug 02: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Aug 04: Uncasville Wolf Den At Mohegan Sun Casino, CT

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Aug 10: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Aug 11: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Aug 13: Sturgis Full Throttle Saloon, SD

Aug 15: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 16: Salt lake City The Depot, UT

Aug 18: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Aug 19: Calgary Flames Central, AB

Aug 20: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

Aug 21: Winnipeg The Garrick Centre, MB

Aug 23: Edmonton The Ranch Roadhouse, AB

Aug 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Aug 26: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Aug 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Aug 28: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Aug 30: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Sep 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Sep 02: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 03: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA