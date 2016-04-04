Zakk Wylde says piano made him more reflective on Book Of Shadows II

Zakk Wylde says that playing piano on his upcoming album Book Of Shadows II inspired him to become more reflective when writing music.

The record will launch on April 8, marking 20 years since the first Book Of Shadows was issued. The former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist previously hinted that the second volume would be more laid-back than its predecessor.

Wylde tells Billboard: “Depending on what instrument you’re playing, it’s going to inspire you to write that. You sit behind a piano, you’re going to write more reflective-type stuff, whether it’s Elton John, Neil Young-type stuff or Eagles, because that’s what the instrument kind of dictates.

“You pick up a distorted guitar, you’re gonna start writing riffs. I’ll come up with song ideas and then I’ll just catalog ’em. The lyrics are always last because you gotta find subject matter you wanna talk about.”

While he dedicated several months to writing the first Book Of Shadows, he admits that the second volume was recorded in between stints on the road.

He adds: “It was kind of weird in that regard. But it definitely gave us some time where you can sit back and listen to it and digest it a little bit and see if I wanted to change things here or there. I’m really happy with the way it came out.”

The former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist also recently listed his 10 favourite Elton John songs.

Zakk Wylde features in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, out now in print, online and via TeamRock+.

Zakk Wylde Book Of Shadows II tracklist

Autumn Changes Tears Of December Lay Me Down Lost Prayer Darkest Hour The Levee Eyes Of Burden Forgotten Memory Yesterday’s Tears Harbors Of Pity Sorrowed Regret Useless Apologies Sleeping Dogs The King

May 25: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

May 26: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

May 27: Haarlem Pilharmonium, Netherlands

May 28: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 29: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

May 31: Stuttgart Theatrehaus, Germany

Jun 01: Linz Posthof, Austria

Jun 03: Lodz Wytwornia, Poland

Jun 04: Plzen Metalfest, Czech Republic

Jun 06: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 07: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Jun 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 10: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 11: Bordeux Le Bocher de Palmer, France

Jun 13: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 14: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 19: Nuremberg Serenadenhof, Germany