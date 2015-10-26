Young Guns pull show after gear stolen

Young Guns had to cancel a show after their van was broken into and load of gear stolen in Leeds.

The break-in happened at a shopping centre in the West Yorkshire city after their show at nearby Wakefield Warehouse and meant they could not appear at their next scheduled gig in Milton Keynes on Sunday (October 25).

Guitarist Fraser Taylor lost a Canon camera and lenses. He says via Instagram: “So, we’ve just been robbed at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds. If anyone has any info or sees any of this stuff for sale for mega cheap or bundled together.

“All this stuff along with my laptop, hard drives, card readers, headphones all gone too. The guys lost a bunch of iPads, MacBooks, Merch cash and tons of other shit.”

The band are on tour in support of latest album Zeros And Ones. The trek continues in Southampton tonight (October 26).