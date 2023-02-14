Drummer Jay Schellen joins Yes on a permanent basis

Prog legends Yes have announced that US drummer Jay Schellen has now joined the band on a permanent basis. Schellen had been acting as a stand-in for Alan White, who sadly died in May last year.

“We're all delighted to welcome Jay officially into the fold," exclaims guitarist and longest-serving member Steve Howe He's been a great support throughout the last seven years, and we couldn't have found a better all round team player.”

“I am thrilled to become the new drummer with Yes,” adds Schellen. “I grew up playing along to Yes records and I am proud to have worked so closely with my musical hero and great friend Alan White these past few years. I will strive to honour his memory as we drive towards the future with the band.”

Schellen was originally chosen to fill in on 2016's Topographic Drama tour when White was forced to initially sit out having undergone back surgery, and had shared drumming duties with him from 2018 onwards.

Yes will be touring the UK in June, where they'll be performing their 1974 album Relayer in full, as well as performing a selection of classic Yes cuts.