King Crimson's Larks' Tongues at 50 on the cover of the new issue of Prog

King Crimson grace the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!

King Crimson's Larks' Tongues In Aspic is, without a doubt, one of progressive rock's most audacious and inventive albums. We discuss the album's creation and impact those that made it; the perfect 50th anniversary celebration!

Plus we chat with 70s folk proggers Magna Carta about 50 years of making music, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway talks about his solo career and the impact the likes of Crimson and Floyd had on Radiohead and Haken tell us all about their great new album Fauna.

There are also brand new interviews with Damanek, Solstice, eMolecule, The Butterfly Effect, Klone, Ne Obliviscaris, Mark Peters, Jah Wobble, Leap Day and more...

Plus this issue comes with four exclusive King Crimson post cards and Dutch progmeister Arjen Lucassen has handpicked the perfect free Arjen Lucassen sampler for you!

Also in Prog 138...

Philip Selway - the Radiohead drummer discusses his solo career, film scores and the prog influences that originally fired up the day job.

eMolecule - former Sound Of Contact men make great music together on their new album.

Square Wild - winners of Best Unsigned Band from the 2022 Readers’ Poll introduce themselves.

Haken - The UK prog rockers discuss making their boldest statement yet with new abum Fauna.

Klone - the mournful and melodic French prog rockers are back with their seventh LP.

Damanek - we find out more about the international prog collective’s latest album.

Magna Carta - the folk proggers from the 70s cast an eye back over 50 years of making music.

The Butterfly Effect - the Aussies discuss their unexpected reunion and excellent comeback album.

Solstice - the 80s neo-proggers’ resurgence continues unabated with Light Up.

Ne Oblivisicaris - six years in the making, the prog metallers unveil their new album, Exul.

Mark Peters - Engineers mainman details his recent excursions into ambient country music.

Jah Wobble - PiL co-founder and bass player extraordinaire Jah Wobble discusses his new and rather proggy electronic concept album, The Bus Routes Of South London, and upcoming musical anthology.

Eddie Mulder - the Leap Day man discusses a prog world full of Pink Floyd, Steve Hillage and the guy who wrote the Mastermind theme t

Plus new and reissue reviews of Genesis, Pink Floyd, Hawkwind, Asia, Porcupine Tree, Yes, Lazuli, Exploring Birdsong, Solstice, Ne Obliviscaris, The Zombies, Jade Warrior, Frank Zappa, Zio, Hugh Hopper and more…

This month we’ve seen gigs by Leprous, Karnivool, Von Hertzen Brothers, Lonely Robot, Heilung and loads more

