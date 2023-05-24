Yes "growing again", says Steve Howe, as band release video for Circles Of Time

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Prog legends Yes have just released their 23rd studio album Mirror To The Sky

(Image credit: Gottlieb Bros)

Prog legends Yes are "growing and building again," says guitarist Steve Howe, as the band release a video for their latest single, the uplifting ballad Circles Of Time, which you can watch below.

The new single is from their upcoming twenty-third studio album, Mirror To The Sky, which will was recently released through Inside Out Music. Prog reviewer Sid Smith called the new album "a set that stands as the best Yes album in more than 20 years."

"This is a very important album for the band,” says Howe, the band's longest serving member and producer of Mirror To The Sky. "We kept the continuity in the approach we established on The Quest, but we haven’t repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As Yes did in the seventies from one album to another, we’re growing and moving forward. In later years, Yes often got going but then didn’t do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing, and building again."

Mirror To The Sky is dedicated to the memory of Yes drummer Alan White, who died in May last year. Yes have previously released videos for Cut From Stars and All Connected.

Mirror To The Sky is available on various formats, featuring featuring artwork by long-time Yes artist and collaborator Roger Dean.

