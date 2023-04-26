New Yes music is "firing on all cylinders” says bassist Billy Sherwood

Prog legends Yes have shared more new music from their upcoming twenty-third studio album, Mirror To The Sky, which will be released through Inside Out Music on May 19.

You can watch the band's animated video for their brand new single, the nine-minute long All Connected below.

“The initial idea came from a musical sketch I’d created using the idea of our 'connectivity' in regards to communications in the modern age," says bass player Billy Sherwood. "It’s very exciting to know Yes are maintaining that edge and energy we all know and love, this track is firing on all cylinders. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it.”

"Steve [Howe] added a beautifully poignant instrumental steel part which starts the journey," explains vocalist Jon Davison of the new single. "This section emotionally builds and crescendos into a glorious lead way for the vocals to begin telling their story. Billy composed complex and compelling musical themes which I helped to arrange, and we both composed vocals and lyrics, each of us singing our respective parts, making for a rich vocal tapestry.”

Mirror To The Sky is dedicated to the memory of Yes drummer Alan White, who died in May last year. The album will be available on several formats, all featuring artwork by long-time Yes artist & collaborator Roger Dean including: Ltd deluxe Electric Blue 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray artbook with poster, Ltd deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, Ltd 2CD digipak, standard CD Jewel case, gatefold 2LP+LP-Booklet and Digital Album

The Blu-ray editions include the album as Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, Instrumental Versions & Hi- Res Stereo Mixes.

Pre-order Mirror To The Sky.