Yes announce 2020 Relayer UK tour

Yes have announced that they’ll head out on the road across the UK in 2020.

The Album Series 2020 Tour will see the band revisiting their 1974 record Relayer and will kick off at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on May 26 and wrap up at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 5.

The eight shows will see Yes perform two sets, with the first featuring a selection of classics from the band’s back catalogue, while the second set will see Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood, Jay Schellen and Jon Davison play Relayer in full.

Guitarist Howe says: “We are really looking forward to playing all of the Relayer album. Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: The Gates Of Delirium, Sound Chaser and To Be Over.

“During the first half of the evening we'll be performing a refined selection from Yes' enormous 50 year-plus repertoire. See you there!”

Drummer White adds: “Relayer, I believe, is one of the most creative and interesting musical compilations in the bands repertoire. Challenging and extremely enjoyable to play, I'm happy to be bringing this music back to live stages.

“I hope all who attend our shows will enjoy these cuts as much as we like performing them for our audiences.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am this coming Friday (October 11).

Artist Roger Dean, will also attend every show on the tour and hold an exhibition of some of his iconic artwork.