Yes announce Relayer tour dates for June 2023

Prog legends Yes have announced they will now bring their live shows of 1974's Relayer album to the UK in June. It follows the band taking the show around Europe in May and early June.

Originally scheduled for this year (having been postponed twice previously due to the pandemic), the band changed their live plans for 2022 in March when they announced that they would celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge instead.

The tour will feature the current line-up of the band; Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar) with Jay Schellen (drums and percussion) stepping into Alan White’s shoes following his passing in May 2022.

The show will comprise of two sets by the band: a classic Yes set first, followed by the Relayer album in full.

The UK Relayer Tour dates 2023:
Jun 10: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Jun 11: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Jun 12: York Barbican
Jun 14 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Jun 15: Gateshead The Sage
Jun 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Jun 18: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Jun 20: London Eventim Apollo

