Yes announce new live album for October

Prog legends Yes have announced they will release a new live album The Royal Affair Tour: Live In Las Vegas through BMG Records on October 2. The Royal Affair Tour: Live In Las Vegas was recorded at the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, in July 2019, reaches a climax with two of the best-loved Yes tracks Roundabout and Starship Trooper, always a high note on which to close the set.

“Having the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well refined set of songs that captures the bands true potential is simply an honour for me," says guitarist Steve Howe.

“The Royal Affair tour album, being released in October, is a welcome new chapter in the wide expanse of Yes live recordings," says drummer Alan White. "I hope you enjoy it.”

The Royal Affair Tour features new cover artwork from Roger Dean which he recently painted live on Facebook while also fielding questions from fans.

The Royal Affair Tour: Live In Las Vegas has been mixed by Yes bassist Billy Sherwood.

(Image credit: Roger Dean)

Yes: The Royal Affair Tour: Live In Las Vegas

1. No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed

2. Tempus Fugit

3. Going For The One

4. I’ve Seen All Good People

5. Siberian Khatru

6. Onward

7. America

8. Imagine

9. Roundabout

10. Starship Trooper