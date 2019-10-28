Yes add 24 European dates to 2020 Relayer tour

Earlier this month Yes announced they’d revisit 1974’s Relayer on an eight date 2020 UK tour.

Now Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Billy Sherwood, Jay Schellen and Jon Davison have added 24 European shows to their Album Series 2020 Tour, which will take place throughout April and May next year.

Yes will perform two sets each night, with the first featuring a selection of classics from the band’s back catalogue, while the second set will see the band play Relayer in full.

Howe says: “We are really looking forward to playing all of the Relayer album. Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: The Gates Of Delirium, Sound Chaser and To Be Over.

“During the first half of the evening we'll be performing a refined selection from Yes' enormous 50 year-plus repertoire. See you there!”

Artist Roger Dean, will also attend every show on the tour and hold an exhibition of some of his iconic artwork.

Last week, it was revealed that Yes had released a mini box set titled From A Page which contains four previously unreleased tracks from 2010 when the Yes lineup consisted of Benoît David, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Oliver Wakeman and Alan White.

The collection also features the live album In The Present: Live From Lyon which was recorded in the French city in 2009 and originally released the following year.

Now Oliver Wakeman has shared a lyric video for the single mix of To The Moment which can be found below along with all Yes’ 2020 tour dates.

Yes 2020 UK and European tour

Apr 24: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Apr 25: Madrid Box Vistalegre, Spain

Apr 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Apr 28: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Apr 29: Rome Santa Cecilia-Parco Della Musica, Italy

Apr 30: Padova Teatro Geox, Italy

May 02: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

May 04: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 05: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

May 07: Stewintorvariete Halle, Germany

May 08: Berlin Theatre am Potsdamer Platz, Germany

May 09: Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland

May 11: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May 12: Helsinki Circus, Finland

May 14: Stockholm Circus, Sweden

May 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 16: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

May 18: Aarhus Train, Denmark

May 19: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany

May 20: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 22: Paris Olympia, France

May 23: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

May 24: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

May 27: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 29: York Barbican, UK

May 30: Gateshead The Sage, UK

May 31: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 03: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jun 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 07: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland