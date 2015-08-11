Wovenwar get nostalgic on Archers video

Wovenwar have released a video for their track Archers.

The song is taken from the band’s self-titled debut album, which was released last year. The Californian group features former As I Lay Dying members Jordan Mancino, Josh Gilbert, Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso, along with Oh, Sleeper frontman Shane Blay.

Guitarist Hipa says: “Our video for Archers is cut from live footage — filmed by Josh Knoff — from our recent hometown show at Brick By Brick. The lyrics heavily reference specific themes and songs from Shane’s previous band as a sentimental nod to how that chapter in his life was unforgettably formidable.

“With that in mind, it felt appropriate to create a visual edit captured from our venue in a room filled with quite a bit of family and friends. It just completes the whole vibe as positively nostalgic.”