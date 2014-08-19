Wovenwar: Wovenwar

After frontman Tim Lambesis was jailed for trying to have his wife bumped off, the remaining members of As I Lay Dying dusted themselves off and formed Wovenwar and, though the low-end chug may be familiar, this

What you have here is material that goes bigger on melody than anything the band ever did in the past. Bassist/vocalist Josh Gilbert gives a totally clean vocal performance, and it’s a refreshing change from the growl-and-sing combo that’s been en vogue for so long. The songs themselves sound somewhere between the more kickass Nickelback material (stop sniggering at the back, it does exist), the more hamburger’n’fries side of Alter Bridge and a smidge of 30 Seconds To Mars to create an overall feel that screams ‘action movie soundtrack’. There is a dearth of bands that are tailor-made for radio but still provide plenty of metal to stop things getting too insipid and wimpy. It’s not quite the finished article yet, but Wovenwar show a huge amount of promise in the likes of Sight Of Shore, Death To Rights and album highlight All Rise. You’ve got to love it when a story has a happy ending.

Via Century Media