WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Epica – Unchain Utopia lyric video

Epica have just released their latest full-length The Quantum Enigma and we've got dibs on the new video for single Unchain Utopia.

Unchain Utopia

The Quantum Enigma is the Dutch metallers sixth full-length and is as dynamic as ever (check out the review in Metal Hammer 257). Switching between guttural growls and powerful clean vocals that could fill a cathedral, Epica live up to their name and create a beautiful soundscape of symphonic metal that still gets heads banging.

The Quantum Enigma is out now on Nuclear Blast, pick it up here.