David Gilmour teams up with daughter Romany for brand new single Between Two Points

David Gilmour will release Luck And Strange in September, his first new studio album in nine years

David Gilmour
David Gilmour has teamed up with daughter Romany for his brand new single, a languid cover of British dream pop duo The Montgolfier Brothers' Between Two Points. You can watch the video for the new single below.

Gilmour will release his first album of new material in nine years when he releases his fifth solo album, Luck And Strangethrough Sony Music on September 6. Recorded in both Brighton and London over a five-month period and has been produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrew, who has previously worked with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.

"I’ve had that song on my playlist since it was released," Gilmour states of The Montgolfiers brothers song, on which 22-year old daughter Romany takes the lead vocal as well as playing harp. "More recently I mentioned it to one or two people: I assumed that it had been a hit, but no one knew it. I asked Romany to give it a go...

"I realised that Romany has exactly the right sort of vulnerability and youth for the song. In fact, she was halfway through an essay with a train to catch when we asked her: “OK, I'll sing it once, put the mic on"."

Gilmour's new version of the song has been praised by Mark Tranmer of The Montgolfier Brothers, on whose 1999 debut album Seventeen Stars the song first appeared.

"David and Romany's version of our song is a great arrangement and production," he says. "Like all the best covers, it diverges from the original but keeps the spirit. Romany's vocal phrasing of Roger Quigley's words and the harp playing are both truly beautiful. David Gilmour's distinctive guitar adds a whole new dimension. I still find it incredible that David and Polly chose to cover our song from all the songs out there." 

David Gilmour will be playing live this Autumn in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York. 

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.