David Gilmour teams up with daughter Romany for brand new single Between Two Points

David Gilmour has teamed up with daughter Romany for his brand new single, a languid cover of British dream pop duo The Montgolfier Brothers' Between Two Points. You can watch the video for the new single below.

Gilmour will release his first album of new material in nine years when he releases his fifth solo album, Luck And Strange, through Sony Music on September 6. Recorded in both Brighton and London over a five-month period and has been produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrew, who has previously worked with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.

"I’ve had that song on my playlist since it was released," Gilmour states of The Montgolfiers brothers song, on which 22-year old daughter Romany takes the lead vocal as well as playing harp. "More recently I mentioned it to one or two people: I assumed that it had been a hit, but no one knew it. I asked Romany to give it a go...

"I realised that Romany has exactly the right sort of vulnerability and youth for the song. In fact, she was halfway through an essay with a train to catch when we asked her: “OK, I'll sing it once, put the mic on"."

Gilmour's new version of the song has been praised by Mark Tranmer of The Montgolfier Brothers, on whose 1999 debut album Seventeen Stars the song first appeared.

"David and Romany's version of our song is a great arrangement and production," he says. "Like all the best covers, it diverges from the original but keeps the spirit. Romany's vocal phrasing of Roger Quigley's words and the harp playing are both truly beautiful. David Gilmour's distinctive guitar adds a whole new dimension. I still find it incredible that David and Polly chose to cover our song from all the songs out there."

David Gilmour will be playing live this Autumn in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York.