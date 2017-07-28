Lunatic Soul reveal 5th album Fractured

Riverside vocalist and bassist Mariusz Duda has announced that his Lunatic Soul project will release their fifth album later this year.

It will be titled Fractured and will arrive on October 6 via Kscope. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Walking On A Flashlight Beam.

Duda explains: “The main theme of Fractured is coming back to life after a personal tragedy.

“It’s inspired by what happened in my life in 2016 and by everything that’s happening around us and what’s making us turn away from one another and divide into groups, for better and for worse.”

He adds: “Musically it will be the most original album I have ever made as well as the most accessible and personal album in the Lunatic Soul discography.”

To mark the announcement, Lunatic Soul have released a fast-moving video for the album’s title track, which can be seen below.

Fractured was recorded in Poland at Serakos Studio and Custom 34 Studio and mixed by Magda and Robert Srzedniccy along with Duda. The artwork was created by Travis Smith, who has previously worked with artists including Anathema, Katatonia, Opeth and Riverside.

Fractured is now available for pre-order.

Lunatic Soul Fractured tracklist

Blood On The Tightrope Anymore Crumbling Teeth And The Owl Eyes Red Light Escape Fractured A Thousand Shards Of Heaven Battlefield Moving On

